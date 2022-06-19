Trust Co. of Vermont Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 50,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.