Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.19 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

