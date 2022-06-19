Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $723,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,169 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

