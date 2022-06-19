Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 211 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

