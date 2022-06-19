Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,060 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.61.

Shares of PEAK opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

