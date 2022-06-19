Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ubex has a market cap of $144,492.20 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 65.1% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011211 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00157408 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

