UBS Group Analysts Give Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price target on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($59.47) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($66.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,584.62 ($43.51).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,994.50 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,885 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,481.94. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,377 ($16.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($66.49).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

