UBS Group Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $105.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $151.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.96.

NYSE:DHI opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

