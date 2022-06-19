UBS Group Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to £130

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.
FERG opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $183.67.
Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
