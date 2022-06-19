UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.
UNPA remained flat at $$130.00 on Friday. UNB has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.00.
About UNB
