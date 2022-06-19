Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Uniper stock opened at €18.31 ($19.07) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.48. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($16.72) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($44.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

