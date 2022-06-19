United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 87.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

