United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.