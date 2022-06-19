United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

NYSE UPS opened at $171.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

