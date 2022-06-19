UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $575.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UNH opened at $452.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.61. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

