Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $224,246,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $221,021,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

