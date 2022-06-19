Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Hits $0.0495

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $24.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.01518186 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00150230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

