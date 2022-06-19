Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 8.3% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $259,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,257,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,550,000 after buying an additional 262,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $102.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

