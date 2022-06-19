Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

