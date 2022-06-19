Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,231. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

