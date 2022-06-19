Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 15.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,727,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

