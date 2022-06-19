Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 822,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 252,691 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

