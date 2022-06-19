Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

