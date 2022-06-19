Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

