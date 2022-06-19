Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,738,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

