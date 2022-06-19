Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,141,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,846,000 after buying an additional 121,066 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 980,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,627. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

