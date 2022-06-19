Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,417,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

