Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

