Venus (XVS) Price Hits $4.21 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $51.25 million and $5.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00020919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,105.89 or 0.99881436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033006 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001363 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

