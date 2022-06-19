Venus (XVS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.78 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Venus has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00021847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $52.41 million and $5.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.18 or 1.00115923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00032270 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

