Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

VRA opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 135,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

