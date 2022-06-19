Veritaseum (VERI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,849.00

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $42.93 million and $7,849.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $19.97 or 0.00101450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,589.45 or 0.99524084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00121271 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.