Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 142,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.