Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.24) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

VTXPF stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. Victrex has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

