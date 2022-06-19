VIG Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $665,364.32 and approximately $81.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

