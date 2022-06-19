Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.68. 5,565,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,150. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

