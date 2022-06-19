Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 7,113 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,928,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

