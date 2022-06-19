Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $290.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.