Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $23,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,226. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

