Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,244. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

