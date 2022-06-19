Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$20.94 during trading hours on Friday. 1,014,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $21.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.