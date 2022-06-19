Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

FNDB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,811. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.