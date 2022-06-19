Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 10,018 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,239. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

