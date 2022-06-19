Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 900 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

