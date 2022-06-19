Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,323 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

