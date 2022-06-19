Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 19,237 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $66.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.