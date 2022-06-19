Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 3,657 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

