VIMworld Hits Market Cap of $10.07 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $491,768.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.01300840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00089525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,931.73 or 0.99932996 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

