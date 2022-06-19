Vortex Defi (VTX) One Day Volume Hits $527.00

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $3,265.83 and $527.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032645 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.