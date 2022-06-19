Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $207.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $228.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $227.14 on Thursday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average is $281.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

